Daniels accumulated seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 loss to Miami.

Daniels was limited to just four points, four assists and one steal his last time out, and while the scoring was still low, it was nice to see him come through with the dimes and defensive stats. He's been a top-50 option through the first five games of the season with averages of 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.4 steals and just 0.8 turnovers per contest.