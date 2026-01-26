Daniels closed with 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 132-116 victory over the Pacers.

It was Daniels' best scoring effort since Dec. 14, when he erupted for 27 points against the 76ers. The fourth-year guard has seen his offense take a step back from his breakout 2024-25 campaign, particularly from three-point range, but through 12 games in January, Daniels is averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 assists, 7.1 boards and 1.5 steals.