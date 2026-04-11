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Daniels is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Heat due to a left great toe sprain.

Daniels may have picked up the injury during the Hawks' 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on Friday, when he played 29 minutes and finished with 13 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals for his second triple-double of the regular season. If Daniels is unable to play Sunday, then Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher would be candidates to enter the Hawks' starting lineup.

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