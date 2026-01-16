Daniels (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Daniels is managing a right ankle sprain that clouds his availability for Saturday's home contest. The guard has been productive in January, averaging 12.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.9 minutes per game across eight appearances. If he's unable to suit up, the Hawks could turn to recently acquired CJ McCollum in the starting lineup.