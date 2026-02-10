This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Iffy for Wednesday
Daniels (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Daniels missed Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves while tending to a right ankle issue, and he's now in danger of missing a second game. The team should have another update to share closer to tipoff.