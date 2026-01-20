Daniels supplied 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 112-110 loss to the Bucks.

After sitting out Saturday's loss to Boston due to a minor ankle issue, Daniels returned and nearly came away with his second triple-double of the season after he delivered the first Jan. 9 against the Nuggets. The fourth-year guard instead settled for his seventh double-double. In 11 games since Trae Young (knee) made his last appearance for the Hawks, Daniels has averaged 12.9 points, 7.5 assists, 7.2 boards, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.