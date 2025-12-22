Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Listed out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels won't play Tuesday against the Bulls with right hip inflammation.
This is a new injury for Daniels, and the severity is unclear. In his most recent outing Sunday against the Bulls, Daniels had eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Vit Krejci could see increased minutes Tuesday with Daniels out.
