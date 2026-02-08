Daniels closed Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Daniels continues to struggle on the offensive end, appearing more passive than usual. He has scored no more than 11 points in five straight games, a worrying trend for fantasy managers. While scoring is certainly not one of his strengths, it does seem as though he is more hesitant than usual, often not even looking at the basket despite being in a scoring position. His peripheral production, as always, is enough to buoy his fantasy value to the point where he continues to put up top 80 numbers despite averaging just 10.5 points per game in 14 appearances over the past month.