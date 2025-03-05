Daniels had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to Milwaukee.

Daniels stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday, finishing one rebound shy of his seventh double-double through 57 regular-season appearances. The defensive-minded guard also racked up two or more steals for the ninth consecutive contest, marking his 43rd outing on the season with multiple swipes. Daniels has been extremely efficient over his last six appearances, during which he has shot 58.6 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range on 1.8 attempts per game.