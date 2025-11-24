Daniels chipped in 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 victory over the Hornets.

Daniels finished as Atlanta's third-leading scorer and was one of four Hawks players to reach the 20-point threshold. While he struggled from beyond the arc once again, the fourth-year guard knocked down a triple after shooting 0-for-11 from downtown in his previous eight appearances. He also led the team in rebounds and tied the game-high mark in steals, recording multiple swipes for the 14th time across 18 regular-season appearances.