Daniels (toe) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Daniels was held out of Thursday's win over Brooklyn due to a left toe sprain, though he's set to return to action Saturday. With the 22-year-old guard returning to the lineup, Corey Kispert should slide back to the second unit. Over his last five games, Daniels has averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.8 minutes per tilt.