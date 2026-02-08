Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Nursing ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to right ankle inflammation, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Daniels may have tweaked his ankle during the Hawks' loss to the Hornets on Saturday, when he logged 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes. CJ McCollum, Gabe Vincent and Buddy Hield figure to be the top candidates to enter Atlanta's starting lineup if Daniels is unable to play Monday.
