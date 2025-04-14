Daniels (rest) is off the Hawks' injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Daniels sat out of the club's regular-season finale in Sunday's win over the Magic, though he's slated to return for Tuesday's rematch. The defensive-minded guard appeared in seven regular-season games during April, averaging 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 33.1 minutes per game in that span.
