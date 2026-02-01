Daniels registered eight points (4-7 FG), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-124 loss to Indiana.

Daniels was a little quiet on the offensive end, but once again salvaged his night with an across-the-board performance. He has now recorded at least seven assists in six of the past seven games, while also adding 14 steals and 48 rebounds during that span. While he is better suited to punt-points builds, he is doing more than enough to be rostered across all formats.