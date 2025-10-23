Daniels totaled four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 138-118 loss to the Raptors.

It was a relatively disappointing season debut for Daniels, who got into foul trouble with five infractions. The lopsided score also didn't help keep him on the floor, either. Daniels will likely end up settling in as a complementary scorer alongside Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis. However, Daniels still projects as an elite source of steals for fantasy managers.