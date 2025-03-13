Daniels totaled 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 win over the Hornets.

Daniels continues to put on a show on the defensive end, as this was his 23rd game of the campaign with at least four steals. This was also his 12th game with multiple blocks. Daniels is comfortably leading Atlanta in nine-category fantasy value over his last 10 games, posting second-round value with 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.