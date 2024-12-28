Daniels (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Daniels will get the night off to recover from a non-COVID illness, leaving more opportunities for Vit Krejci, De'Andre Hunter and David Roddy. Daniels' next chance to play will come Sunday at Toronto.
