Daniels (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
After an impressive performance against the 76ers on Friday, Daniels will be one of many notable players that will rest Sunday. The defensive-minded guard will return to the floor for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup in Orlando.
