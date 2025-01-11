Daniels and the Hawks will not play against the Rockets on Saturday, as the game has been postponed due to severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area.
The Hawks are set to host the Suns on Tuesday, but the NBA has yet to announce when Saturday's game will be rescheduled. Regardless, it is worth monitoring the situation in case the hazardous weather conditions also cause Tuesday's matchup to be postponed.
