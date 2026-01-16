Daniels contributed 10 points (5-9 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Daniels did not attempt any three-pointers, and his confidence from beyond the arc likely isn't there with an 11.3 percent mark for the season. He's been solid elsewhere, however, posting averages of 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.1 minutes per contest.