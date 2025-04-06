Daniels provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Knicks.

Daniels' final stat line wasn't eye-popping by any means, though the low totals in the scoring column were due to a lack of touches and not efficiency, as he made five of his eight shots from the field. He still found a way to fill the stat sheet and recorded multiple steals for the 56th game, so he still salvaged his fantasy line, though he was better in leagues with category-based formats. Daniels is ending the campaign on a strong note and has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in that span.