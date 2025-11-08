Daniels posted seven points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-97 loss to Toronto.

Daniels contributed a season-high eight assists, continuing to ramp up his production in the wake of the knee injury to Trae Young. He had also scored 18 points in each of the three contests prior to Friday, an indication that he will indeed be more involved offensively. Through nine games, he is averaging 9.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest.