Daniels logged 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Daniels racked up a season-high four swipes, putting him up to 33 career regular-season games with at least four steals. The swingman had scored in single digits in five consecutive games to open the new year, but he's posted 18 points in back-to-back contests now. On the year, Daniels has averaged 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.