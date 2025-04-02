Daniels recorded 22 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 loss to Portland.

Daniels gleaned up the glass early and often in Tuesday's battle, leading all Hawks in rebounds while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a double-double showcase. Daniels set a new season high in rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. He has now tallied 20 or more points in 12 contests this year.