Daniels finished Monday's 109-108 win over Sacramento with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 39 minutes.

Daniels finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double Monday, but he also made his presence felt with a season-high four blocks. His two-way impact can't go unnoticed in Atlanta, and his elite defensive play has allowed Trae Young to excel as a playmaker, as Daniels has shown the ability to handle opposing point guards on the other end of the court. Daniels has also looked better than expected as a scoring threat. He's averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.7 steals per game since the beginning of November.