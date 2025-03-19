Daniels contributed 22 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 134-102 win over the Hornets.

Daniels stuffed the stat sheet in the blowout win, recording his fourth outing on the season with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Additionally, the defensive-minded shooting guard notched two-plus steals for a sixth consecutive contest, marking his 49th game on the season with multiple swipes. Daniels delivered an extremely efficient performance against Charlotte, though over his last three outings entering Tuesday, he had shot only 35.1 percent from the field.