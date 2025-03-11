Daniels chipped in 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 132-123 victory over the 76ers.

Daniels had to embrace a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Trae Young (quadriceps), and he responded with one of his best scoring outputs of the campaign. It wouldn't be Daniels if he doesn't contribute in other areas, however, and he also posted solid numbers as a playmaker and on-ball defender. This was his 45th game with two or more steals this season, and he also ended just one dime away from matching his season-high mark in that category.