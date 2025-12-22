Daniels ended Sunday's 152-150 loss to the Bulls with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

The fourth-year guard came one bucket, one board and one dime short of his first career triple-double. Daniels has been making a consistent impact in December, averaging 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals through nine games this month.