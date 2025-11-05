Daniels finished with 18 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 127-112 win over the Magic.

After failing to reach double figures in each of Atlanta's first five outings, Daniels delivered an extremely efficient performance, marking his third consecutive game with 18 points. The 22-year-old guard also led the Hawks in assists and has dished out six in three of his last four appearances. He will likely continue to see an increased role on offense with Trae Young (knee) sidelined. Additionally, Daniels has impressed on the defensive end thus far, recording multiple steals in all but one of his eight regular-season games.