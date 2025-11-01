Daniels racked up 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 128-108 win over the Pacers.

Daniels delivered his best offensive performance of the season after scoring single-digit points in the team's first five regular-season games. With Trae Young (knee) sidelined, Daniels also stepped up as a distributor. The 22-year-old is a consistent producer on the defensive end and has racked up multiple steals in five of six regular-season games, and he could continue to see more opportunities on the offensive end if Young misses significant time.