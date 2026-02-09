Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Daniels will sit out Monday's contest while dealing with right ankle inflammation. Over his past five games, the guard averaged 7.2 points, 5.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 35.4 percent shooting from the field. CJ McCollum, Gabe Vincent and Buddy Hield are candidates for increased run, while Daniels' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Charlotte.
