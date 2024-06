Liddell has been dealt to the Hawks along with Larry Nance, Dyson Daniels and two first-round picks in exchange for Dejounte Murray, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Liddell was not part of the Pelicans' rotation during his rookie season, as he averaged just 0.5 points and 0.6 rebounds across 2.9 minutes in eight appearances. He will now compete for a roster spot as a depth front court option in Atlanta.