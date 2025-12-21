The Hawks announced Sunday that Ndiaye sustained a left shoulder subluxation in a Dec. 9 game with the G League's College Park Skyhawks and has been diagnosed with a torn labrum. He'll undergo surgery in early January and will miss the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old big man signed a one-year, two-way contract in the offseason, but he'll end the campaign without having made his NBA debut. Ndiaye appeared in nine games for College Park, averaging 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.2 minutes. The Hawks could look to waive Ndiaye at some point in the coming weeks in order to free up a two-way slot for a healthy player.