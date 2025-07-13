Ndiaye (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Ndiaye is dealing with a left wrist injury and will miss the first day of the club's back-to-back set. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Rockets. The 21-year-old big man came off the bench in Friday's win over Miami, contributing 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes.