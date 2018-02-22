Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Cleared to play Friday
Ilyasova (shoulder) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's matchup with the Pacers.
Ilyasova sat out the final game prior to the All-Star break because of a shoulder injury, but it was always considered just a precautionary absence. With nearly a week and a half off for added recovery time, Ilyasova is back to full strength and shouldn't have any restrictions. Earlier in the week, the Hawks announced that Ilyasova would continue to remain the team's starting power forward despite the fact that Atlanta is in rebuilding mode, so his fantasy value doesn't appear to be in immediate danger. That said, it will continue to be a situation to monitor as the regular season dwindles down.
