Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles in loss

Ilyasova posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Clippers.

Ilyasova looked poised and in control all evening despite the close loss, and has had a respectable five weeks in the starting lineup. He's averaged 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds during that span, and though Dewayne Dedmon has made his return, it's doubtful that John Collins will unseat him anytime in the near future as he jockeys for playing time.