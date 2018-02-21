Ilyasova (shoulder) is expected to remain the Hawks' starting power forward, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While Atlanta is clearly in rebuilding mode, coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday that he doesn't plan to make any "drastic changes" to his rotation over the final 23 games of the season. "I think we've been a mix of young and veteran guys all year," Budenholzer said. "I think the way we progressed through the season - of course when you start the season you think it could be a little different - (but) right now but I think the way we've played, and the way we continue to play, won't be that much different." That's good news for Ilyasova's fantasy owners, but it also means promising rookie John Collins will continue to come off the bench for the foreseeable future. Collins has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but he doesn't offer the floor spacing that Ilyasova provides. Heading into the All-Star break, Ilyasova was averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 made threes per game over his last six contests.