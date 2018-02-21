Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Expected to remain starter
Ilyasova (shoulder) is expected to remain the Hawks' starting power forward, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
While Atlanta is clearly in rebuilding mode, coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday that he doesn't plan to make any "drastic changes" to his rotation over the final 23 games of the season. "I think we've been a mix of young and veteran guys all year," Budenholzer said. "I think the way we progressed through the season - of course when you start the season you think it could be a little different - (but) right now but I think the way we've played, and the way we continue to play, won't be that much different." That's good news for Ilyasova's fantasy owners, but it also means promising rookie John Collins will continue to come off the bench for the foreseeable future. Collins has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but he doesn't offer the floor spacing that Ilyasova provides. Heading into the All-Star break, Ilyasova was averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 made threes per game over his last six contests.
More News
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out with shoulder issue•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Pours in 19 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Not on injury report for Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Sidelined Sunday with illness•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...