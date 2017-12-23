Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Goes for 22 points in Friday loss

Ilyasova recorded 22 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Thunder.

John Collins saw 28 minutes off the bench on Friday and seems primed to return to the starting lineup. so Ilyasova's production and usage are destined to go back down to his normal levels. Friday's outing was one of Ilyasova's best this season, as he has had his share of injury issues and is mostly relegated to the second unit, limiting his opportunities. The 30-year-old is still available in many formats and isn't worth an add unless he sees more time.