Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Grabs eight boards in Wednesday's win

Ilyasova recorded one point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 126-80 win over the Kings.

Ilyasova returned to action following an eight-game absence with a bruised knee, and he cleaned up on the boards off the bench. With that being said, sophomore Taurean Prince has taken hold of the starting power forward spot, rookie John Collins has been earning plenty of minutes as a reserve, and even Tyler Cavanaugh is playing well over the last two tilts. As a result, Ilyasova probably won't be worth a look outside of deep leagues on most nights.