Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Is 'ready to play' Wednesday

Ilyasova (knee) said he's "ready to play" Wednesday against the Kings, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The veteran forward has appeared in just four games this season while nursing a knee bruise, missing the past eight consecutive outings. So far on the year, he's averaging just 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds across 24.3 per game. He's also shooting only 27.6 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from deep. Those numbers are bound to go up as he gets in more run, however, as he's shot over 42.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from the field over the past three seasons. Ilyasova's return will likely mean fewer minutes for the likes of Luke Babbitt and possibly John Collins, though Ilyasova's minutes may be limited Wednesday, and he'll come off the bench.