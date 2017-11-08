Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Likely out Friday and Saturday

Ilyasova (knee) is expected to sit out both Friday's game against the Pistons and Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ilyasova has missed the last five games with a bone bruise in his left knee and it appears he'll remain sidelined for the team's two-game road trip later this week. Following the upcoming back-to-back, the Hawks next play the Pelicans on Monday, which will be Ilyasova's next shot to take the court. With Mike Muscala also dealing with an ankle injury, look for Luke Babbitt and John Collins to handle majority of the power forward workload.