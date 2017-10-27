Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Listed as probable for Friday

Ilyasova (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Ilyasova has been out for the past two games with a strained left knee, but it looks like he'll be making his return to the floor Friday night. Upon Ilyasova's return to the floor, both Mike Muscala and rookie John Collins will likely see a slight decrease in minutes off the bench.

