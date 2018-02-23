Ilyasova will be bought out by the Hawks, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.

This isn't too surprising given Ilyasova's veteran status and the Hawks wanting to see more out of their young players as they go through a rebuilding process. Once the buyout is official, Ilyasova will be on the open market and be able to sign with whichever team he wants, and given his floor spacing abilities, he could be a valuable role player on a contending team.