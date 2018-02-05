Ilyasova (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Ilyasova was sidelined for Sunday's win over the Knicks, but it looks like the single day off was all the power forward needed to recover. With Ilyasova expected to return to the starting five, Dewayne Dedmon will likely return to coming off the bench after posting a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds in 29 minutes Sunday. Ilyasova is not expected to have any limitations Monday.