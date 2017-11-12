Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out again Monday vs. Pelicans
Ilyasova (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Ilyasova was originally given a two-week timetable for a return, but he'll officially surpass that on Monday and the Hawks have yet to provide an update on when he could be back. With Mike Muscala (ankle) also still out, Luke Babbitt should continue to start at power forward, with John Collins seeing an elevated role off the bench.
