Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out Monday with strained knee

Ilyasova will not play Monday against the Heat due to a strained left knee.

The injury apparently occurred sometime during the Hawks' loss in Brooklyn on Sunday, during which Ilyasova played 22 minutes and finished with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. The charge-taking specialist has struggled through his first three game, averaging just 5.0 points and 6. 3 rebounds while shooting a dreadful 27.8 percent from the field and 11.1 percent (1-9 3PT) from three. His career numbers suggest it's just a mini-slump, though he'll continue to face stiff competition from rookie John Collins, particularly given Atlanta's position as a projected bottom-feeder in the East. Expect Collins, who put up a double-double in 21 minutes off the bench Sunday, to start in Ilyasova's place.