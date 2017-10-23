Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out Monday with strained knee
Ilyasova will not play Monday against the Heat due to a strained left knee.
The injury apparently occurred sometime during the Hawks' loss in Brooklyn on Sunday, during which Ilyasova played 22 minutes and finished with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. The charge-taking specialist has struggled through his first three game, averaging just 5.0 points and 6. 3 rebounds while shooting a dreadful 27.8 percent from the field and 11.1 percent (1-9 3PT) from three. His career numbers suggest it's just a mini-slump, though he'll continue to face stiff competition from rookie John Collins, particularly given Atlanta's position as a projected bottom-feeder in the East. Expect Collins, who put up a double-double in 21 minutes off the bench Sunday, to start in Ilyasova's place.
More News
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Starting at power forward in opener•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores seven in preseason start•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Staying with Hawks•
-
Ersan Ilyasova: Has rights renounced by Hawks•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Cleared to play in Game 4•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Probable for Game 4•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...