Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out vs. Bucks on Sunday
Ilyasova (knee) will not play Sunday against the Bucks, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ilyasova missed two games last week with a strained knee but returned to play 30 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nuggets. It appears he may have aggravated the knee injury, so the Hawks will exercise caution and hold him out Sunday. Expect Mike Muscala and John Collins to pick up extra minutes in Ilyasova's absence.
