Ilyasova will not play Wednesday against the Pistons due to a shoulder sprain.

This is the first we're hearing of the issue, and it's possible the Hawks are simply looking to get Ilyasova some extra rest heading into the All-Star break on the second night of a back-to-back. Atlanta will also hold Dennis Schroder (back) and Kent Bazemore (rest) out of action, so a number of regular bench players -- including Malcolm Delaney, John Collins, Mike Muscala, Isaiah Taylor, and DeAndre Bembry -- will be in line for increased minutes.