Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Plans to sign with 76ers following buyout
Ilyasova is expected to sign with Philadelphia once he's officially bought out by Atlanta, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Ilyasova has yet to be officially bought out by the Hawks, so this signing may be delayed for a few days. Once the deal does get completed, it appears Ilyasova's value is going to take a fairly drastic hit. After being the top option at forward in Atlanta, Ilyasova is going to have to compete with the likes of Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Trevor Booker for minutes in Philadelphia, which should mean we see his playing time and production fall across the board. Fantasy owners will likely want to wait and see what sort of role Ilyasova has before dropping him, but he's unlikely to have much value following the change in scenery.
More News
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Nearing buyout with Hawks•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Expected to remain starter•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out with shoulder issue•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Pours in 19 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...