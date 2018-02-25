Ilyasova is expected to sign with Philadelphia once he's officially bought out by Atlanta, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Ilyasova has yet to be officially bought out by the Hawks, so this signing may be delayed for a few days. Once the deal does get completed, it appears Ilyasova's value is going to take a fairly drastic hit. After being the top option at forward in Atlanta, Ilyasova is going to have to compete with the likes of Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Trevor Booker for minutes in Philadelphia, which should mean we see his playing time and production fall across the board. Fantasy owners will likely want to wait and see what sort of role Ilyasova has before dropping him, but he's unlikely to have much value following the change in scenery.