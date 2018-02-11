Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Pours in 19 points Sunday
Ilyasova registered 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 win over the Pistons.
Ilyasova is now a week removed from his illness and is starting to regain his offensive form that the Hawks so desperately need back in their lineup. The seven free-throws that Ilyasova attempted was a season-high, and the fact that he was able to convert all of them made his drives to the bucket more notable, as he is notoriously an outside scorer, but showed Sunday he isn't afraid to attack as well.
More News
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Not on injury report for Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Sidelined Sunday with illness•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores team-high 21 points Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 21 points in victory•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...