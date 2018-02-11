Ilyasova registered 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 win over the Pistons.

Ilyasova is now a week removed from his illness and is starting to regain his offensive form that the Hawks so desperately need back in their lineup. The seven free-throws that Ilyasova attempted was a season-high, and the fact that he was able to convert all of them made his drives to the bucket more notable, as he is notoriously an outside scorer, but showed Sunday he isn't afraid to attack as well.